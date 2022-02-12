Kings induct Mir Hamza

LAHORE: Karachi Kings have replaced Mohammad Imran Jr. with Mir Hamza as partial replacement in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 7.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the event’s technical committee has approved the partial replacement.
Karachi Kings have drafted in Mir Hamza as a partial replacement for Mohammad Imran Jr. This has been approved by the Technical Committee,” PCB released a statement.
Karachi Kings will play their next match in PSL 7 against Peshawar Zalmi on February 13 at Gaddafi Stadium. They haven’t won any match out of five they have played so far in the event.
