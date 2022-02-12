Kings induct Mir Hamza

LAHORE: Karachi Kings have replaced Mohammad Imran Jr. with Mir Hamza as partial replacement in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 7.

Karachi Kings have drafted in Mir Hamza as a partial replacement for Mohammad Imran Jr. This has been approved by the Technical Committee,” PCB released a statement.

Karachi Kings will play their next match in PSL 7 against Peshawar Zalmi on February 13 at Gaddafi Stadium. They haven’t won any match out of five they have played so far in the event.