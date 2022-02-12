Valieva tested positive for banned drug

BEIJING: Russian skating sensation Kamila Valieva failed a drugs test in December, Games testers confirmed Friday, and the IOC is now appealing against Russia’s decision to allow her to continue competing in Beijing.

The 15-year-old played a starring role in helping the Russian Olympic Committee win the figure skating team gold on Monday.

The result of a test she took during the Russian championships on December 25 was only communicated to Russian doping authorities the next day.

On Friday, soon after she was seen practising at the rink in Beijing, the International Testing Agency (ITA) publicly confirmed that traces of the banned substance trimetazidine were found in her sample.

Trimetazidine is a metabolic agent used for the treatment of angina and vertigo, but it is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency because it can increase blood flow efficiency and help endurance.