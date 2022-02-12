Global oil prices gain 2 percent

LONDON: Oil prices rose 2 percent on Friday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said oil markets were tight, but crude benchmarks were still headed for weekly losses on jitters about looming US interest rate hikes and concern that U.S.-Iran talks which could boost global supplies.

Brent crude futures rose $1.52, or 1.7 percent, to $92.92 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained $1.67, or 1.9 percent, to $91.53 a barrel.

Prices are on track for their first weekly decline after seven consecutive weekly gains.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates could help to calm volatile oil markets if they pumped more crude, the IEA said, adding that the OPEC+ alliance produced 900,000 barrels per day (bpd) below target in January.

The two OPEC+ producers have the most spare production capacity and could help to relieve dwindling global oil inventories that have been among factors pushing prices towards $100 a barrel, deepening inflation worldwide.

The IEA also raised its 2022 demand forecast by 800,000 bpd based on revisions to historical data. It expects global demand to expand by 3.2 million bpd this year, reaching an all-time record 100.6 million bpd.

Previously, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said world oil demand might rise even more steeply this year on a strong post-pandemic economic recovery.