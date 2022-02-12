Managements need humanity

LAHORE: The state has done its bit by increasing salaries of low paid employees by 15 percent, but the majority of workers are employed by the private sector drawing low salaries with no compensation for high inflation.

This time around, instead of asking the common man to suffer further pain the planners must ensure that all tax evaders and under-filers not only pay their due taxes, but also share their wealth with the workers besides providing them daily use items at subsidised rates.

Salaries are a small part of cost. Businesses increase the rates of their products in line with the increase in the cost of inputs, but ignore the fact that price increases all over also impact their workers.

An increase of half to one percent in the rates of their products and services would generally be enough to increase the salaries of their staff in line with prevailing inflation including provision for subsidised daily use items. The welfare of their human resource should be at the heart of all enterprises.

Economic managers should stop the blame game and take some concrete steps to correct the inconsistencies in economic policies that tend to benefit the rich and burden the poor.

The common man is not prepared to pay heed to the oft-repeated slogan of trusting the government and bearing some pains for future well-being.

The theory of tough economic decisions at the expense of the poor to generate more revenues is the same that was recommended by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in all its 23 engagements with Pakistan, only after its failure to convince the rulers to generate revenue from the rich.

Pakistan is facing acute resource crunch. The government expenditures are much higher than its income.

There is a need to increase the income, but in a sensible manner by plugging the loopholes in the tax machinery. This could only be done through 100 percent transparency in government affairs.

Almost every government at the start of its tenure vows that the resources would be generated according to the capability of each segment of the society.

Unfortunately, none has come up with any sound and tangible strategy to ensure equitable taxation that spares the poor and targets the affluent segments of society.

Inequalities instead continue to increase in the society continued during all government tenures. However, inequalities have increased more in the past four years.

Increasing revenues should not be the only purpose of the state. Ensuring better life for millions of workers who are working hard to ensure higher revenues should also be an integral part of government policy.

When the government increases the salaries of government employees (almost every year in line with prevailing inflation), it should decree that the private sector must also implement the same increase. Entrepreneurs would factor in the additional cost the same way they adjust the impact of higher taxes and government levies. It is inhuman on the part of businesses to ignore their workers while increasing the rates of their products on every increase in power, energy, or petroleum rates.

They have every right to factor in these increases, but they should also realise that these increases plus the increase in rates of essential items also impacts their workers as well.

Successive governments in Pakistan have succumbed to the political pressures and instead of generating revenue from those that have the capacity, opted for the easy way out that is accumulating resources through indirect taxation.

Time has come when each citizen should be forced to pay taxes according to his capacity. It is criminal to generate 65 percent of the taxes indirectly that are shared equally by the poor and the rich.

In fact, petrol levies, gas surcharges, sales tax, excise, and custom duties are such taxes that are recovered by the rich from the poor with interest. Then many manufacturers conceal their actual production to save sales tax, excise, and under-file their import invoices to pay less import levies, while at the same time, they charge the government taxes on their products from the consumers.

Direct tax should be the major source of revenue for the state. An analysis of the income tax collected by the Federal Board of Revenue would reveal that 80 percent of income tax is collected from 100 corporate sector companies (the banks contribute almost 10 percent of the income tax).

The salaried class comes next, contributing over seven percent of the total income tax, while thousands (above 50,000) of the manufacturing and trading firms contribute only thirteen percent out of which five percent comes from traders and transporters.

This means manufacturers in Pakistan, including textile, sugar and engineering concerns pay almost the same tax as paid by the salaried class. The difference between the lifestyle of the majority tax paying salaried class and that of entrepreneurs, transporters, traders and landlords is visible to all. The difference in lifestyle ought to reflect in tax payments.