PTCL dismisses merger ‘rumours’

ISLAMABAD: PTCL top official on Friday ruled out possibility of any merger or acquisition on fixed line or cellular operators saying ‘rumours’ had been spreading in the market.

“There was no process underway for merger or acquisition among the cellular operators,” said Hatem Bamatraf, president and group chief executive officer (CEO) at PTCL and Ufone, adding that they were looking at the market, but nothing was in the offing.

“However, it does not mean that the market will never consider any opportunity arising out of it, but currently, there is nothing on cards at the moment,” he added.

He was talking to a press conference at their headquarters, where he did not mention any name of telecom operator existing in the market.

On a question of participation of Ufone in upcoming 5G spectrum auctions and pre-requisites required for increased participation of all stakeholders, the president said they would take a decision on the basis of market conditions.

“If there is a viable business model that is making sense, we will go ahead.”

When asked about 5G transactions, he said the overall market environment would determine the possibility for maximizing participation in upcoming transactions.

It’s relevant to mention that the recent latest auction of available spectrum auction was only participated by Ufone, while all other players preferred to remain out of the bidding process.

To another query about Etisalat Group meeting with the finance minister Shaukat Tarin for resolving to a lingering dispute of $800 million settlement, he replied they held a meeting with the minister for Finance, but he [finance minister] could not comment on the matter concerned. The issue should be forwarded to Etisalat Group directly, he added.

Meanwhile, Nadeem Khan, chief financial officer of PTCL, briefed the media about financial position of the whole group and stated that PTCL posted highest revenue growth since 2013 in 2021, fetching total revenues of Rs138 billion and 6.3 percent higher growth compared to the previous year (2020).