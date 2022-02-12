PSO posts highest ever half-yearly profit of Rs32.189 billion

KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil (PSO) on Friday reported the highest ever half-year gross revenue of Rs1.12 trillion, with unconsolidated net profit jumping 238 percent to Rs32.189 billion during July-December 2021-22.

In its report to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, PSO reported earnings per share (EPS) of Rs68.56 for the half-year ended December 31. However, it skipped announcing any pay outs for the period.

The company earned Rs9.522 billion, with EPS of Rs20.28 during the half-year ended December 31, 2020.

On a consolidated basis, the group collectively posted a net profit of Rs31.920 billion July-December 2021-22 against Rs9.258 billion in the same half in 2020-21.

Arif Habib Limited in its note said the company posted highest ever profit during 1HFY22 due to 24 percent year-on-year increase in volumes, inventory gains, and higher other income.

Topline Securities reiterated, “Earnings remained higher than expectations due to higher than expected inventory gains and other income.”

During Q2FY22, sales of the company increased to Rs523 billion, up 82 percent YoY and 14 percent QoQ, which was mainly attributed to higher volumetric sales (up 13 percent YoY) coupled with 83 percent YoY increase in oil prices (Arab Light), the brokerage house said.

PSO Board of Management Chairman Zafar I Usmani in a statement said, “This is a momentous occasion, we have once again made history, delivering strong financial performance in the first half of fiscal year 2021-22. Our operational excellence, financial strength and discipline underpin the transformation of the company.”

Admitting that mounting receivables continue to pose a serious threat to PSO’s financial health, he said “we are actively pursuing the matter with the concerned authorities”.

The board expressed concern over mounting trade receivables, noting an increase of Rs77.7 billion in receivables from Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited compared to June 30, 2021. “The matter is being actively pursued with the concerned authorities for settlement,” the statement said.

The company’s market share went up by 340 basis points over the same period last year. PSO continued to outperform the market, leading the downstream sector with volumetric growth of 20.8 percent in liquid fuels against the industry’s growth of 12.3 percent, capturing around 48 percent share of white oil and 60 percent of black oil markets of the country.

Major contributions came from motor gasoline, high speed diesel and furnace oil, in which the company achieved volumetric growth of 15.5 percent, 18.3 percent and 30.4 percent. This was against industry’s growth of 7.9 percent, 15.2 percent and 14.1 percent, translating into market shares of 44.0 percent, 48.9 percent and 60.1 percent against 41.1 percent, 47.6 percent and 52.6 percent as of the same period last year respectively.

PCO Managing Director and CEO Syed Taha said, “Our half-year results further reinforce the company’s growth story and our strong standing as the nation’s energy lifeline.”

The company made significant strides on its journey of digital transformation and established a centralised command and control system as part of its robust digitalisation strategy. This initiative will streamline the supply chain by connecting operational locations, retail outlets and logistics to the system for data gathering, monitoring, analysing and controlling the company’s value chain nation-wide, the statement added.