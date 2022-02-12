Weekly inflation eases as tomato, LPG prices decline

KARACHI: Weekly inflation eased down to 0.08 percent week-on-week and maintained its high year-on-year trajectory at 18.47 percent during the seven-day period ended February 10, as prices of perishables and LPG declined slightly.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data published on Friday showed a decrease in prices of tomatoes (14.86 percent), chilli powder (3.30 percent), potatoes (2.92 percent), onions (2.66 percent), eggs (2.05 percent), LPG (1.49 percent), sugar (1.43 percent), pulse moong (0.99 percent), tea prepared (0.50 percent), pulse gram (0.48 percent), gur (0.39 percent), pulse mash (0.37 percent), wheat flour (0.15 percent) and pulse masoor (0.13 percent). The joint impact of the decrease was -0.44 percent in overall SPI.

On YoY basis, weekly inflation has not declined below 18 percent for the last 49 weeks, taking a toll on lower and middle income groups. Last time SPI went below the 18 percent mark was on November 11, 2021, when it was 17.37 percent.

SPI is computed on a weekly basis to assess the price movements of essential commodities at a shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. It comprises 51 essential items and the prices are collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

SPI was recorded at 169.23 points against 169.37 points registered previously. During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 16 items increased, 14 items decreased, whereas prices of 21 items remained unchanged.

Increase was observed in the prices of garlic (7.03 percent), chicken (5.65 percent), bananas (3.57 percent) and salt (1.81 percent).

For the quintile with spending capacity up to Rs17,732, SPI shed 0.24 percent WoW, while rising 20.25 percent YoY.

PBS data attributes different weightages to the commodities in the SPI basket. Commodities with the highest weights for the lowest quintile include milk (17.5449 points), electricity (8.3627 points), wheat flour (6.1372 points), sugar (5.1148 points), firewood (5.0183 points), long cloth (4.2221 points), and vegetable ghee (3.2833 points).

Of these commodities, WoW prices of milk, electricity and long cloth remained the same; firewood and vegetable increased, while prices of wheat flour and sugar declined. However, on a YoY basis, all prices went up.

SPI for the groups spending Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; and above Rs44,175 declined 0.19, 0.14, 0.10, and 0.04 percent WoW, respectively.

Last week SPI had touched a 12-week high at 1.35 percent, a range last recorded on November 18, 2021, when it was 1.8 percent WoW.

Last weeks surge was mostly on account of tomatoes, after the perishable climbed up to Rs149.65/kg. Although the price has now eased down to Rs127.41/kg its is still up 289.04 percent compared to last year when tomatoes were available for Rs32.75/kg.