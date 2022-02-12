Rupee gains

KARACHI: The rupee gained slightly on Friday, helped by reduced dollar demand from importers and increase in the foreign exchange reserves, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the local unit closed at 174.71 to dollar, 0.09 percent or 16 paisas up from the previous close of 174.87.

Dealers said the domestic currency strengthened its value against the greenback on the back of lower demand for the US currency for import payments and healthy supplies.

“The rise in Pakistan’s foreign currency reserves amid inflows from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Sukuk issuance helped boost market sentiment,” said a currency dealer.

“We expect the rupee to trade in the band of 174-175 per dollar over the next week,” he added.

The country’s forex reserves rose by 7.4 percent to $23.72 billion as of February 04. The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $1.609 billion to $17.33 billion.

Analysts said the foreign inflows have provided a temporary relief to the local unit, but increasing external debt payments and widening in the current account deficit is likely to put pressure on it.

In the open market, Pakistani currency weakened further against the dollar, closing at 177.50 versus the greenback, compared with 177.30 in the previous session, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan reported.