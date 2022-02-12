Govt to sell debt worth Rs5.80tn in 3 months

KARACHI: The government plans to raise Rs5.80 trillion through the auction of Market Treasury Bills (MTBs), Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs), and Sukuk from February to April 2022, to meet its financing needs, central bank’s auction calendar showed on Friday.

According to the calendar, the government will borrow Rs4.50 trillion from the auctions of MTBs, while it also plans to fetch Rs1.30 trillion via the sale of fixed and floating rate PIBs.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) would sale Rs300 billion worth of fixed-rate PIBs and Rs350 billion worth of floating rate PIB. It would also auction Rs175 billion worth of three-year and Rs175 billion two-year PIBs.

The SBP will also sell Rs225 billion worth of variable rental rate five-year Government of Pakistan Ijara Sukuk and Rs75 billion worth of fixed rental rate domestic Islamic bond.

The government’s dependence on the banking system to meet its spending requirements remained on the higher side due to the widening of the budget deficit.

The country’s budget deficit reached Rs1.138 trillion in the first six months of this fiscal year. The deficit as percentage of GDP stood at 2.5 percent in July-December FY2022.

The government’s planned borrowings from the domestic market remain high, despite the revival of the International Monetary Fund’s loan programme and inflows from Sukuk issuance in international market. Pakistan has received $1 billion from the IMF and another $1 billion through Sukuk issuance. The government borrowing from the central bank remained zero for the last two years due to the IMF programme.