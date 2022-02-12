US releasing $3.5 bn for Afghan people

WASHINGTON: United States President Joe Biden has signed an executive order creating the possibility of splitting $7 billion in frozen Afghan funds held in the US, potentially allotting half for humanitarian aid to Kabul while keeping the other half available for possible seizure by victims of the September 11 attacks, foreign media reported.

The executive order signed on Friday said the administration “will seek to facilitate access to $3.5 billion” of the Afghan assets currently held by the Federal Reserve of New York “for the benefit of the Afghan people and for Afghanistan’s future”.

However, it said the allocation of those funds would be “pending a judicial decision”. The White House also referenced legal claims by families of 9/11 victims who have said that they are entitled to the money following previous default rulings against the Taliban and other groups named in earlier lawsuits.

The Biden executive order said that even if the pending judgement allows $3.5 billion to go to the people of Afghanistan, another $3.5 billion would stay in the US and remain “subject to ongoing litigation by US victims of terrorism”.

In a statement, the White House said the order is “designed to provide a path for the funds to reach the people of Afghanistan, while keeping them out of the hands of the Taliban and malicious actors”.

The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021 prompted governments and international institutions to swiftly freeze Afghan Central Bank assets abroad, totalling about $10 billion. About $7 billion of that was held in the US.

The Taliban has repeatedly called on the US and other governments and institutions to release the funds, saying they were needed to stabilise Afghanistan’s ravaged economy and prevent a humanitarian crisis.

The Taliban lashed out at the latest US move. “The theft and seizure of money held/ frozen by the United States of the Afghan people represents the lowest level of human and moral decay of a country and a nation,” Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said Friday on Twitter.

The US does not recognise the Taliban as the legitimate government in Afghanistan and has designated the group a “terrorist organisation”. Rights groups have also called on the US to release the funds through humanitarian channels that largely bypass the Taliban.

A senior US administration official said it will take months to unfreeze funds for aid to Afghanistan because of the continuing lawsuits, stressing that the money – regardless of the amount – would not be able to address Afghanistan’s immediate humanitarian crisis.

“Because we have to go through a judicial process here, it is going to be at least a number of months before we can move any of this money, right? So this money isn’t going to be available over the next couple of months regardless,” the official told reporters early on Friday.

Friday’s executive order came as the US government faced a court deadline to state its position on pending attempts by 9/11 families to seize the Afghan funds.