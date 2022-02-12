RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited Nagarparkar tehsil of district Tharparkar and spent the day with troops and also met local Hindu community.

The COAS was briefed by local commander on operational readiness of the formation. While interacting with troops, the COAS appreciated their state of morale and motivation for fulfilment of assigned mission. He also advised all troops to remain focused on their professional obligations and training for an effective response to counter any emerging challenge. Later on, the COAS also met with local Hindu community. He said that monitories in Pakistan are equal citizens and it is the job of the state is to protect them.

The Hindu community acknowledged Pakistan's efforts in bringing about secure environment for minorities in the country, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. They pledged that the Hindu community shall contribute with full zeal towards the economic prosperity of the country.

The Karachi Corps Commander and Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) Director General also accompanied the COAS during the visit.