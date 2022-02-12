Schoolteacher kidnapped by student

SUKKUR: A private schoolteacher on Friday was allegedly abducted by three suspects, including one of her students, from Gambat in Khairpur, while the police claimed that the teacher and student had escaped to carry out love-marriage.
Reports said Ghulam Sughra, mother of the allegedly abducted teacher, registered an FIR, in which she maintained that Shahzeb, s/o Usman Rajput, along with two unidentified suspects had abducted her daughter in a car on gunpoint, when she was coming back to home from her school in Gambat. The police registered the FIR against the accused.
