Man attempts to kill wife

SUKKUR: A man attempted to kill his wife in Khairpur over a domestic issue, Friday.Reports said the man, identified as Israr Dharejo, attempted to kill his wife Mahavish Dharejo, who along with her mother Sakina, was brought to Civil Hospital Khairpur in injured condition from a village Loung Faqir of district Khairpur. The victim said some five years ago, she married with the accused, who later started abusing her, when the couple could not have a child. She said on Friday, her husband tried to kill her, but her mother, Sakina, who also got injured, rescued her. The police had registered a case and started raids to arrest the accused.