Nine-month-old abducted child’s body recovered

SUKKUR: The body of a nine-month-old abducted child was recovered on Friday from a local canal in Khairpur, six days after he had gone missing. Reports said six days ago, some unidentified motorcyclists had abducted a nine-month-old child Jinsar from the hands of her mother Kajul Deepar, when she was on her way to a local hospital.
Sobal, father of the child, had registered a case against some unidentified motorcyclists, in which he told the police that they did not have any enmity with anyone. Reports said on Friday, body of a child from RD-45 of Ali Nawaz Canal of Faiz Gunj Town was recovered, which was later identified as the nine-year-old missing child. The residents on that occasion protested against the police and accused that they were behind the killing, as they did not react properly in the case.
JAMRUD: Police recovered 16kg ice and 1kg heroin from the hidden cavities of a motorcar and arrested two traffickers...
KABUL: Graeme Smith, a senior consultant for the International Crisis Group, told the US Senate Foreign Relations...
SUKKUR: A private schoolteacher on Friday was allegedly abducted by three suspects, including one of her students,...
SUKKUR: A man attempted to kill his wife in Khairpur over a domestic issue, Friday.Reports said the man, identified as...
SUKKUR: The Jamshoro Police have resolved the murder of a male nurse at KPT Nursing School Keamari after seven days...
SUKKUR: The police finally have registered an FIR in sexual harassment and attempt to murder case of a medical student...
Comments