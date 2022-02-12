Nine-month-old abducted child’s body recovered

SUKKUR: The body of a nine-month-old abducted child was recovered on Friday from a local canal in Khairpur, six days after he had gone missing. Reports said six days ago, some unidentified motorcyclists had abducted a nine-month-old child Jinsar from the hands of her mother Kajul Deepar, when she was on her way to a local hospital.

Sobal, father of the child, had registered a case against some unidentified motorcyclists, in which he told the police that they did not have any enmity with anyone. Reports said on Friday, body of a child from RD-45 of Ali Nawaz Canal of Faiz Gunj Town was recovered, which was later identified as the nine-year-old missing child. The residents on that occasion protested against the police and accused that they were behind the killing, as they did not react properly in the case.