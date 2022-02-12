Police resolve professor’s murder case, arrest wife

SUKKUR: The Jamshoro Police have resolved the murder of a male nurse at KPT Nursing School Keamari after seven days and arrested the wife of the deceased.

Reports said a man, identified as Samandar Khan, a professor at Karachi Port Trust Nursing College, was allegedly shot dead by his taxi driver, when he was trying to rob him on February 4, as initially reported by his wife, adding that the murderer took gold, cash and other valuables from the deceased and his wife near Pitaro Toll Plaza in Jamshoro and managed to escape from the scene. After initial investigation, the police found that the couple did not visit the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalander in Shenwan though the murder was carried out at Pitaro Toll Plaza in Jamshoro and the statement given by the deceased’s wife was suspicious.

The police on Friday arrested Rehman Zareen Pathan, wife of the deceased, and during the investigation, she revealed that she had an extra-marital affair with a man, identified as Rizwan, adding that they both made the plan to kill Samander Khan. While talking to ‘The News’, SSP Jamshoro Javed Baloch said the police used CDR of the accused mobile phone, found some frequent calls to her alleged accomplice Rizwan, a resident of Hyderabad. During the investigation, Zareen finally admitted that she along with her accomplice planned to murder her husband as they had decided to marry and wanted to possess all the wealth of her deceased husband that was worth Rs8 to 10 million. Meanwhile, the police presented the accused before the Civil and Judicial Magistrate-II in Kotri, as the court had given five-day remand of the accused.