FIR registered against accused, wardens suspended in student harassment case

SUKKUR: The police finally have registered an FIR in sexual harassment and attempt to murder case of a medical student of People’s Medical College, Nawabshah.

Reports said on the complaint of Parveen Rind, d/o Khuda Bakhsh Rind, house job officer, the police had registered a case against PMUH Director Ghulam Mustafa Rajput and three women allegedly involved in injuring and sexually harassing her. Parveen stated in her FIR that accused Ghulam Mustafa Rajput used to pressurize and harass her for developing relations. She said on February 9, when she was in her hostel room, three women wearing masks entered her room and after closing the door, they attempted to strangulate her. They physically tortured her and threatened if she did not keep sexual relations with Director Ghulam Mustafa, they would kill her and hang her body from the ceiling to declare a suicide. According to the medical report, the woman was found to have been tortured, and bruises were found on throat and hands, while the neck was swollen. Reports said that Deputy Commissioner Nawabshah Amir Hussain Pahnwar, SSP Amir Saud Magsi and Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Gulshan Memon met with the victim Parveen Rind, her parents and representatives of the civil society, who were protesting against the incident. The authorities had assured the protestors to register an FIR against Ghulam Mustafa Rajput, Director Nursing Hostels Nawabshah People’s Medical University, while hostel wardens involved in the incident would be suspended.