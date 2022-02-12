Criticism on Hijab issue: Modi govt seizes Rs177m of Muslim woman journalist

NEW DELHI: The Modi government on Friday confiscated Rs177 million of an Indian woman journalist who tweeted in favour of a girl who raised the slogan of Allah Akbar in front of fanatical Hindus in a college for Hijab.

The Modi government also started giving punishments for criticising its Hindu extremist policies. Indian Muslim journalist Raina Ayub is once again facing reprimand from BJP for telling the truth. An FIR has also been registered against her. According to Indian media, more than one crore rupees of female journalist Raina Ayub has been confiscated. Indian Investigation Agency (IIA) has accused a Muslim journalist of money laundering. Raina Ayub has received death threats in the past for criticizing Modi’s oppressive policies.