Seven deaths, 394 test positive for Covid-19 in ICT

Islamabad: A downward trend in the number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district is being witnessed for the last 10 days though the number of patients reported per day is still significantly higher.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 has once again jumped to over five per cent in the last 24 hours in this region of the country that was recorded below five per cent in the previous

two days.

The number of deaths caused by the virus from the twin cities is also much higher as in the last 24 hours, the virus has claimed another seven lives. It is important that as many as 32 patients have died of COVID-19 from the twin cities in the last four days.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 394 new patients have been confirmed positive from ICT and the Rawalpindi district. The positivity rate of the infection in the federal capital was recorded as 5.58 per cent in the last 24 hours while in Rawalpindi, it turned out to be 4.63 per cent.

The virus has claimed five lives in ICT in the last 24 hours. From Rawalpindi district, two patients died of the disease in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,283 in the district. Another 83 patients from Rawalpindi have tested positive.