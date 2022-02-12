Afghan gang of muggers held in ICT

Islamabad: The Sabzi Mandi Police have arrested a 5-member Afghan gang involved in street crimes in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and recovered mobile phone sets, laptops, and heavy amounts with two stolen motorbikes and arms and ammunition from their possession.

The gangsters used to loot people at IJ Principal Road, Mandi Morr, and adjacent areas depriving the pedestrians as well as bike riding people of their valuables at gunpoint, police said adding that the gang was found involved in thefts in the areas falling in the jurisdiction of Sabzi Mandi Police Station.