Saturday February 12, 2022
National

Punjab IGP orders crackdown on kite-flyers

February 12, 2022

LAHORE: IGP Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Friday issued orders for launching a crackdown on kite-flyers across the province. He said that special operations should be carried out in Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad.

