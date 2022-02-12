Punjab’s land record centres given universal access

LAHORE: Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) has provided universal access of computerised records to all land record centres in Punjab. According to PLRA spokesperson, new reforms in land records service delivery have been introduced for the convenience of public. All land record centres have been authorised to issue fard and enter mutation of any area across Punjab.
Thanks to universal access, landowners living far away from their area will not be required to visit the centre of the tehsil concerned. Now it has been made possible to obtain land record services of any tehsil from any other tehsil of province.
JAMRUD: Police recovered 16kg ice and 1kg heroin from the hidden cavities of a motorcar and arrested two traffickers...
KABUL: Graeme Smith, a senior consultant for the International Crisis Group, told the US Senate Foreign Relations...
SUKKUR: A private schoolteacher on Friday was allegedly abducted by three suspects, including one of her students,...
SUKKUR: A man attempted to kill his wife in Khairpur over a domestic issue, Friday.Reports said the man, identified as...
SUKKUR: The body of a nine-month-old abducted child was recovered on Friday from a local canal in Khairpur, six days...
SUKKUR: The Jamshoro Police have resolved the murder of a male nurse at KPT Nursing School Keamari after seven days...
Comments