Punjab’s land record centres given universal access

LAHORE: Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) has provided universal access of computerised records to all land record centres in Punjab. According to PLRA spokesperson, new reforms in land records service delivery have been introduced for the convenience of public. All land record centres have been authorised to issue fard and enter mutation of any area across Punjab.

Thanks to universal access, landowners living far away from their area will not be required to visit the centre of the tehsil concerned. Now it has been made possible to obtain land record services of any tehsil from any other tehsil of province.