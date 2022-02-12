Wheat subsidy to lessen inflation impact, KP CM told

PESHAWAR: The KP government said on Friday subsidy on the wheat flour was among the concrete steps to provide relief to the people and reduce the impacts of inflation on the common man.

This was stated in a meeting of the Food Department chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, said a handout. Minister for Food Atif Khan, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Muhammad Ali Saif, Secretary Food Mushtaq Ahmad, Secretary Information Technology Matiullah Khan and other officials attended the meeting. The participants of the meeting discussed and reviewed the overall performance of the department. There was a special focus on the matters related to wheat subsidy and a strategy to meet the wheat requirements of the province.

It was added that subsidy on the wheat flour is one of those relief initiatives, and the provincial government has allocated Rs 15 billion in the budget of the current financial year for subsidizing wheat flour whereas Rs 10 billion had been spent on wheat subsidy during the last fiscal year.

The forum discussed other reform initiatives including the process of digitalization in order to ensure transparency in the overall affairs of the department. Briefing about the wheat requirements of the province, the forum was informed that 4.5 million metric tons of wheat was the annual requirement of the province out of which 25 per cent wheat was its own production and the rest of 75 per cent was being purchased from the government of Punjab and Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation or PASSCO.

It was informed that the overall mechanism related to purchasing of wheat, its logistics, storage and supply to flour mills was being digitized to streamline all the matters related to providing wheat flour to the people on subsidized rates.

The chief minister said that giving maximum relief to the people was one of the priority areas of his government for which multiple relief initiatives were underway. He said that the provincial government was giving serious considerations to give significant relief to deserving households on basic food items in the upcoming budget.