Shehbaz, Hamza to be indicted on Feb 14: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday congratulated the nation, saying on February 18, Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz will be charged in the money laundering case and the trial would begin on a regular basis.
“Congratulations to the nation. After a long investigation, finally on February 18 Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz and other accused will be charged in the money laundering case and regular trial will start. The investigation uncovered astonishing details of 14,000 banking transactions,” the minister said in a tweet.
He said Maqsood, a peon in Shehbaz Sharif’s mill, was taking salary of Rs25,000, however, an account was opened in his name and Rs4 billion were transferred in the accounts of Sharif family through this account. “Dozens of other such frauds are part of Shahbaz Sharif’s case. The case should be allowed to be shown live,” he said.
