80pc Pakistanis satisfied with govt on providing corona vaccine: Ipsos

ISLAMABAD: As many as 80 percent Pakistanis have said they are satisfied with the pace at which the government provided the corona vaccine. However, seven per cent expressed dissatisfaction with the speed. As many as 77% of Pakistanis reported two doses of the corona vaccine but 23% refused it.

As many as 52 per cent of those who refused the vaccine said they would not be vaccinated under any circumstances. The most common of the reasons for not getting the vaccine, 37 percent, cited possible side effects, 4% of Pakistanis said. And the main reason for being affected was social gatherings.

This was shown in an Ipsos Pakistan survey in which more than one thousand people participated. The survey was conducted from January 27 to February 2, 2022. In the survey, 4 out of every 5 Pakistanis, 80 per cent, said they are satisfied with the government's speed of providing the vaccine.

However, 7 per cent expressed dissatisfaction. While 13% said they did not know anything about it. As many as 77% of Pakistanis also asked for the corona vaccine, while 23% said they did not get the vaccine.

Of those vaccinated, 77% took two doses, 11% took one dose, 9% took a single dose vaccine, while 2% took a booster shot in addition to two doses. Of the 23% who said they should not be vaccinated, 52% said they would not be vaccinated under any circumstances.

However, 48 per cent showed that the vaccine was effective. As many as 37 per cent of the reasons for not getting the vaccine cited the fear of side effects As many as 14 per cent were generally against the vaccine, 9 per cent said the vaccine was not effective, while 7 per cent said the vaccine should not be applied without any risk from corona.

In the fifth wave of corona, 96 per cent of Pakistanis said they were not infected with the virus. However, 4 per cent said to be infected with Omicron. Of those who said to be affected by Omicron, 33 per cent asked to be quarantined for 7 days, 28 per cent said 10 days, 20 per cent said 14 days, 10 per cent said 5 days, while 8 per cent said 3 days are enough for quarantine.

Of those infected with Omicron, 23% said participation in social gatherings was an important source of virus. As many as 17 per cent went to work, 11 per cent went to educational institutions, 11 per cent to shopping malls, while 11 per cent to hospitals.