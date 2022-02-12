Circular trap

Circular debt of the power sector, one of the most stymieing burdens on our economy, has been gathering girth since 2007, and to date all the regimes that followed fell on their rusty swords trying to slay this monster. The PTI government is no exception as it also has been unable to stop the power sector from continuously bleeding cash as a result of it. The elimination of this monster requires in-depth analysis to ascertain its exact causes before fixing it once and for all. There’s a gap between the cost of power generation and full recovery of revenues because of different inefficiencies in the power sector. The regulator, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), has allowed 17 percent losses as part of the tariff structure; losses beyond 17 percent become part of the circular debt. The average line losses stand at 25-30 percent on account of different heads, which ultimately become part of the circular debt.

The most worrisome measure to fix the issue is a power tariff hike taken under the pressure of multilateral creditors. Successive governments have mostly failed to undertake much-needed structural reforms that require curtailing leakages and improving efficiency with strong governance. Without creating an overall competitive market, the power-sector problems cannot be fixed. With a vested-interest-driven approach to maintain the status quo – in other words, protect the avenues of corruption – none of the concerned authorities stepped forward. For instance, the government miserably bombed trying to implement the smart-metering project despite its approval several years ago; this technology would certainly have plugged the holes through which corruption breathes. So, the power division appears to have grossly mismanaged the challenge of circular debt. Now it’s finally being conceded that the earlier anti-circular debt strategy was based on unrealistic assumptions.

The magnitude of this mismanagement and mess can be gauged from the fact the previous projection for the ongoing fiscal year was underestimated by Rs450 billion. This now requires a higher increase in tariff than anticipated. The Cabinet Committee on Energy has now taken into consideration the revised estimates and set a new circular debt management plan. This altered plan would need about Rs2.17 per unit increase in base uniform national electricity tariff in July this year, a backbreaking move for consumers as it will be in addition to about 65 paisa per unit increase in base tariff by the end of February.

The revised three-year CDMP targets minimising annual buildup of circular debt and reduction in the stock. The question is: why did the previous plan fail to achieve this and who was responsible for this miscalculation. Ideally, all concerned ministries such as energy, finance, industries, and planning should have come together to deal with this issue. Though all of them were involved in the previous CDMP development at various stages, somehow they all failed to accurately reckon the severity of the problem. It is worth recalling that the power division prepared the previous CDMP in March 2021 and approved it in May 2021. At that time the flow to the debt was reduced to Rs130 billion for FY2020–21, against Rs538 billion a year ago. In less than a year, the power division has realised that its earlier calculations were incorrect.

Apparently, while making quarterly adjustments and rebasing tariffs, exchange rate fluctuations are not taken into account. In fact, the rapidly depreciating rupee has played havoc with the circular debt of the power sector. The government’s inability to control currency devaluation has had an adverse impact on nearly all sectors of economy, more so on the power sector. Then there is inflation and applicable fuel prices that affect the estimated commercial operations of new plants. Another problem that aggravates the situation is increasing capacity payments, set to hit new highs in the next fiscal year. Without a clear road map, evolved in consensus with all stakeholders, the conundrum of circular debt cannot be dealt with and no amount of window-dressing is ever going to help. Only a comprehensive reform strategy and effective implementation can bring an end to the lingering power-sector mess on a sustained basis.