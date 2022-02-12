The poor die unloved

This month marks the 10th death anniversary of well over 100 people in Lahore who died as a result of medical negligence. Hundreds of heart patients consumed contaminated medicines made by a local pharmaceutical company. It was only after so many deaths that the issue caught the government’s attention. Unfortunately, no one was punished. The culprits walked free and continued to run their business, while the poor victims were simply forgotten. Their families were pushed into poverty and trauma, and paltry compensations were handed to them regardless of the fact that they could only last for so long. No one followed up on this case and there was no public outcry – but that comes as no surprise. When the victims are poor, no one bothers.

S H Ahmed

Lahore