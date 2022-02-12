Middle ground

Pakistan’s economy is shaky – and the Covid-19 pandemic certainly hasn’t helped. Many people believe that given the necessity of the IMF loans, it is best if Pakistan were to fulfil its conditions.
However, others claim that these conditions will increase inflation and unemployment, and further reduce people’s purchasing power. The country’s economic managers should come up with a balanced and holistic strategy to overcome its economic challenges.
Jhangir Shah Kakar
Zhob
