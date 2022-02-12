Attesting issues

Job seekers and students often need to submit attested photocopies of their educational and identification documents to the institutes or organisations they are applying to. This attestation can only be done by gazetted government officers of Grade 16 and above. This is a major problem as most organisations which formerly authorised officers to attest document, such as nationalised banks and public-sector financial institutions, have now become privatised. Consequently, the officers of these intuitions can no longer attest documents.

Moreover, many authorised officers are reluctant to verify/attest documents of those they do not know. In remote areas, the problem is even more significant. Given that a number of government enterprises are under consideration of privatisation, it is likely that in the coming years, getting documents attested will be tougher still. To facilitate people, the government should make the process of getting documents attested easier.

Nisar Ahmed

Karachi