Future in rags

Child labour is one of the most pressing social issues of Pakistan. A 2017 report by the UN claims that, in Pakistan, around 20 percent of the children between the ages of 10 and 17 are labourers. These children have the right to education and should not be earning money, but poverty forces them into labour.
One can often see countless children on roads and markets trying to sell wares or begging. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan should ensure that all children are provided good education and a decent stable life. Without that, the country cannot prosper.
Azan Ashraf
Layyah
