Harassment in university

Incidents of sexual harassment in educational institutions are on the rise. On February 9, Parveen Rind – a student of the People’s University of Medical and Health Sciences, Nawabshah – launched a protest against the hostel director for harassing her. She alleged that hostel wardens were involved in the matter, and that other girls who had refused to comply had been murdered.
This is not the first such case in medical universities in Sindh. Previously, Nimrata Kumari, Naila Rind and Nosheen Kazimi were all found dead in their hostel rooms. They had all died under mysterious circumstances, but all were alleged to have committed suicide. It is of utmost importance that a thorough investigation be conducted to look into the matter. Anyone found guilty should be punished strictly.
Waqar Hussain Bhaagat
Naushahro Feroze
