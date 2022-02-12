Not secular

An appeal was recently filed in the Indian Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court’s notice that all students were to avoid wearing ‘any cloth on campuses of educational institutions which can instigate people.’ Religious clothes are not limited to the hijab. The BJP-led government is treading on dangerous ground. Despite India’s technological and economic growth, the country has been regressing in terms of human and civil rights as it tries to push non-Hindu minorities against the wall. The results of such discrimination will prove catastrophic for such a huge country that likes to call itself a ‘secular’ state.

Secularism was the main adhesive that kept the diverse population united. India’s society must rethink its strategy and stop spreading discord – unless it wants another partition.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada