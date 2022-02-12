Not secular

An appeal was recently filed in the Indian Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court’s notice that all students were to avoid wearing ‘any cloth on campuses of educational institutions which can instigate people.’ Religious clothes are not limited to the hijab. The BJP-led government is treading on dangerous ground. Despite India’s technological and economic growth, the country has been regressing in terms of human and civil rights as it tries to push non-Hindu minorities against the wall. The results of such discrimination will prove catastrophic for such a huge country that likes to call itself a ‘secular’ state.
Secularism was the main adhesive that kept the diverse population united. India’s society must rethink its strategy and stop spreading discord – unless it wants another partition.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
This month marks the 10th death anniversary of well over 100 people in Lahore who died as a result of medical...
Pakistan’s economy is shaky – and the Covid-19 pandemic certainly hasn’t helped. Many people believe that given...
Job seekers and students often need to submit attested photocopies of their educational and identification documents...
Child labour is one of the most pressing social issues of Pakistan. A 2017 report by the UN claims that, in Pakistan,...
This refers to the letter ‘PUEET problems’ by Ejaz Ahmad Magoon . Converting the Prime Minister House into a...
Incidents of sexual harassment in educational institutions are on the rise. On February 9, Parveen Rind – a student...
Comments