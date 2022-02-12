Wasting resources

Traffic jams, road accidents and skirmishes have become routine occurrences at all the busy points along the bypasses connecting the areas around the National Highway from Peshawar to Dera Ismail Khan. Even the traffic police and the National Highway Police have been unable to prevent them. The only long-term solution to this problem is the construction of overhead bridges and flyovers. It is surprising that even though the dualisation of the Kohat-Karak section of the Indus Highway is nearing completion, there are no signs of construction of any flyovers.

Such flyovers and overhead-pedestrian bridges are essential to avoid pedestrians and local traffic. If they are not constructed now, they will have to be built in the future, and that will be a waste of resources. The authorities should add them to plan now to facilitate all parties involved.

Muhammad Zubair

Karak