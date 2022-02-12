Another 13 patients fall victim to Covid in Sindh

Thirteen more coronavirus patients died in Sindh during the last 24 hours, showing a mortality rate of 1.4 per cent and bringing the death toll in the province to 7,971 since the first death was reported in March 2020.

As many as 305 patients were under treatment at hospitals, and the condition of 275 of them was critical, with 19 on life support, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily Covid-19 report on Friday.

He said 852 new cases emerged when 13,866 tests were conducted, constituting a 6.1 per cent detection rate. So far 7,726,047 tests have been conducted, resulting in 553,821 people being diagnosed with the Covid infection. Of them, 91 percent or 503,880 patients have recovered, including 934 overnight.

Currently, the CM said, 41,970 patients were under treatment -- 41,635 in home isolation, 30 at isolation centres and 305 at hospitals. Of the 852 new cases, 388 were reported from Karachi: 134 from District Malir, 75 from District West, 72 from District South, 49 from District East, 48 from District Korangi, and 10 from District Central.

Hyderabad reported 243 cases, Badin 23, Thatta 22, Tharparkar 19, Larkana and Sujawal 17 each, Sukkur and Tando Allahyar 16 each, Jamshoro and Umerkot 11 each, Ghotki, Shikarpurand Sanghar 10 each, Tando Muhammad Khan eight, Mirpurkhas seven, Kashmore six, Khairpur five, Jacobabad and Matiari three each and Shaheed Benazirabad one.

Sharing the vaccination data, the CM said that 40,155,002 vaccine doses had been administered in Sindh by February 9, and 835,393 persons were inoculated during the last 24 hours. In total 40,990,395 vaccine doses have been administered, which constitute 75.93 per cent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister urged the people to follow standard operating procedures put in place by his provincial government as part of measures to control the spread of the deadly virus.