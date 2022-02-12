 
close
Saturday February 12, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

Four caught smuggling diesel in high sea raid

February 12, 2022

The Anti-Smuggling Organisation of the Pakistan Customs has confiscated two boats at high sea carrying thousands of litres of smuggled diesel fuel.

Customs spokesman Erfan Ali said on Friday a team of Karachi’s Collectorate of Customs Enforcement sprang into action after receiving information that a huge quantity of diesel would be smuggled into Pakistan via sea through launches. The team intercepted two boats carrying 31,770 litres of diesel valued at Rs20,447,800, and arrested four men.

Comments