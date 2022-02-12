Four caught smuggling diesel in high sea raid

The Anti-Smuggling Organisation of the Pakistan Customs has confiscated two boats at high sea carrying thousands of litres of smuggled diesel fuel.
Customs spokesman Erfan Ali said on Friday a team of Karachi’s Collectorate of Customs Enforcement sprang into action after receiving information that a huge quantity of diesel would be smuggled into Pakistan via sea through launches. The team intercepted two boats carrying 31,770 litres of diesel valued at Rs20,447,800, and arrested four men.
Karachi: Hysab Kytab, a leading provider of financial management solutions has announced that its White Labelled PFM...
Thirteen more coronavirus patients died in Sindh during the last 24 hours, showing a mortality rate of 1.4 per cent...
A man was killed and his brother wounded after unidentified suspects barged into their house in the Sohrab Goth area...
All the arrangements for the Commissioner Karachi’s City Marathon 2022, which is set to take place tomorrow , have...
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said the sustainable development goals 2030 will be implemented in...
Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Shaikh did not get an opportunity on Friday to present his resolution on...
Comments