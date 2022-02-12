Four caught smuggling diesel in high sea raid

The Anti-Smuggling Organisation of the Pakistan Customs has confiscated two boats at high sea carrying thousands of litres of smuggled diesel fuel.

Customs spokesman Erfan Ali said on Friday a team of Karachi’s Collectorate of Customs Enforcement sprang into action after receiving information that a huge quantity of diesel would be smuggled into Pakistan via sea through launches. The team intercepted two boats carrying 31,770 litres of diesel valued at Rs20,447,800, and arrested four men.