Man killed, brother injured in Sohrab Goth over land dispute in Naushehro Feroz

A man was killed and his brother wounded after unidentified suspects barged into their house in the Sohrab Goth area and opened fire on them on Friday. Meanwhile, the body of a woman with torture marks was found in the Mauripur area.

The firing incident in the Sohrab Goth area took place at a house in Janjal Goth near the Super Highway within the limits of the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the property and transported the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The deceased person was identified as 35-year-old Bhural, son of Mir Khan, who died on the spot. His injured brother was identified as Gul Sher, 32. The victims belonged to the Khaskheli clan and hailed from Naushehro Feroz, police said, adding that they had enmity with some people in their hometown over a land dispute.

The deceased man was unmarried. His injured brother told police that a total of six men, including Manthar, Omar and Zafar, barged into their house and targeted them with Kalashnikovs.

Separately, the body of a woman was found at a plot in Musharraf Colony in Mauripur within the limits of the Mochko police station. The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. Police said unidentified suspects had first tortured the woman and then killed her over unexplained reasons by hitting her head with a heavy object.

Four wounded

Four people were shot and wounded in Karachi for resisting mugging bids. A 35-year-old man, Danish, and Saqlain, 25, were wounded over putting up resistance during on a mugging attempt in Landhi. They were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Mubashir, 28, was shot and injured in a firing incident near Ayesha Manzil within the limits of the Azizabad police station. He was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Meanwhile, Ghulam Rasool, 40, was shot and injured by muggers in the Data Nagar area within the limits of the Bin Qasim police station. He was shifted to JPMC.