Opposition leader denied opportunity to table resolution against women’s harassment

Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Shaikh did not get an opportunity on Friday to present his resolution on the issue of frequent instances of violence, excesses and sexual harassment against women, especially female students, in the province.

Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani did not grant permission to the opposition leader after ministers on the treasury benches had assured the house that due actions were being taken by the provincial government to serve justice in the recent incidents of sexual harassment and violence against women, including female students, in the province.

Both Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho and Women Development Minister Shehla Raza assured the legislature that due process had been initiated by the government to lodge criminal cases, investigate and catch the culprits to serve justice.

The opposition leader spoke in the house to urge the chair to take up his resolution on the recent tragic events against women. The health minister advised Sheikh not to name in the assembly the victims of acts of sexual harassment, saying that their names should remain confidential in view of the sensitivity attached to these cases.

The resolution of the opposition leader called for handing down stern punishment to people who committed aggression and violence against women, and also urged the government to take action against officials who showed negligence while dealing with these cases.