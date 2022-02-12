Ghulam Nabi Memon made city police chief again

In view of the rising street crime in Karachi, the Sindh government on Friday changed the Karachi police chief by appointing former Karachi addition IG Ghulam Nabi Memon to the post again.

Officials said that a few days ago, a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in chair discussed in length various police issues, including the revival of the post of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) additional IG and prevailing street crime in the city. It was decided in the meeting to appoint Memon again as the Karachi police chief as the law and order in Karachi was under control during his earlier tenure as the Karachi additional IG.

In this regard, a notification was issued on Friday by the Sindh chief secretary to announce transfers and postings of additional IGs posted in Karachi, including the Karachi police chief. The order reads that Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon, an officer of the police service of Pakistan (BS-21) posted as the Special Branch additional IG, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect as the additional IG of the Karachi police, replacing Additional IG Imran Yaqoob Minhas.

Additional IG Minhas was transferred from the post of the Karachi police chief to the post of the CTD additional IG. Meanwhile, Additional IG Javed Akhtar Odho, who was serving as the research and development additional IG was transferred and posted as the Special Branch additional IG, replacing Memon.

The newly appointed Karachi additional IG is an experienced officer who has served at key positions. During the last 10 years, he also served in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) at several key positions. In 2019, he was appointed as the Karachi police chief.

Earlier, he served as the Malir SSP, District Larkana SSP, ADIG establishment Karachi, additional secretary to the Sindh chief minister, director enquiries Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh, ADIG operations Karachi, DPO Hyderabad, DIG South Range and DIG Headquarters, Central Police Office Karachi.

Talking to The News, Additional IG Memon said his priorities included curbing the menace of street crime in the city and ensuring self-respect of every citizen. He remarked that citizens usually had to face difficulties in registering complaints and when their complaints were lodged, often no outcome came.

He said he wanted to make a mechanism to help create good picture of the police so that citizens would not hesitate while approaching police stations to register their complaints. The new city police chief also stated that he intended to revive model police stations in the city. He added that he would meet general public and hear their issues. Apart from that, his priorities also include reforms in the investigation branch because if the investigation department is weak, cases will not be pursued effectively, which will benefit criminals.