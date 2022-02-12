Sindh Assembly passes landmark bill for revival of student unions

Taking a historic step, the Sindh Assembly unanimously passed a bill on Friday to revive student unions in universities and colleges of the province, finally putting an end to a long wait of 38 years.

The student unions had been banned in the public sector universities and colleges of the country in 1984 during the military regime of General Ziaul Haq. The Sindh Students Union Bill 2019 allows setting up student unions in the universities and their constituent and affiliated institutions in both the public and private sectors. The house adopted the much-awaited piece of legislation after it was considered by its Standing Committee on Law & Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights.

The bill defines the student union as “a body or association of students of any educational institution by whatever name called for promoting the general interests of its members as students for academic, disciplinary, extra-curricular or other matters related to the affairs of the students in the educational institutions”.

It states that a student union will consist of seven to 11 members elected by the students of the particular educational institution. The educational institution will conduct elections for choosing the members of the union every year.

It further specifies that every educational institution will have at least one nominee of the elected student union in its syndicate, senate or board. Every educational institution within two months after the enactment of the law will formulate regulations and procedures for the establishment of the student union.

The bill also says that every educational institution will constitute a committee for protection against harassment of students, which should be gender-balanced and have at least one nominee of the elected student union.

While terming the passage of the bill a historic development, Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah recalled that the system of student unions had been discarded during the regime of a former dictator. He expressed gratitude to the opposition political parties in the house for lending support to the passage of the bill. He said Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had also provided guidance in the process of adopting the historic legislation.

He mentioned that the provincial legislature had decided to pass bill after much deliberation in order to uphold the democratic traditions. The CM recalled that he had been among the lot of last batches of students who had witnessed the functioning of student unions at educational institutions in the country, but later the system was outlawed by the autocratic regime.

Shah hoped that revival of the student organisations would create a culture of healthy activities, including cultural and sporting events, at the educational institutions.

He said that due care had been taken to ensure that student unions after their revival under the system envisaged by the new law would function in a regulated manner. He emphasised that their activities should not cause any disruption in the academic activities or disturb law and order on campus.

The chairman of the standing committee on law and parliamentary affairs, Pir Mujeeb-ul-Haq, said all stakeholders, including the political parties, their allied student bodies and other student organisations in the province, had been duly consulted by the committee under a thorough process of consultation before finalising the draft of the bill.

He said the dictatorial regime of the past had taken a wrong step of altogether scrapping the system of student unions that stood for proper representation of the students in a democratic way instead of rectifying problems with the functioning of the elected unions.