US, Asia allies meet

MELBOURNE: The top diplomats of the United States, Australia, Japan and India opened talks in Melbourne on Friday on deepening their Quad alliance, hoping to blunt China’s expanding power across the Asia-Pacific region.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison kicked off the day by highlighting the group’s importance in building cooperation among democracies, while making a thinly-veiled allusion to his country’s troubled relationship with Beijing. "We live in a very fragile, fragmented and contested world," he told the visiting officials. "We stand up to those who would seek to coerce us," he said.
