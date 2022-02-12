 
World

Journalist killed in Mexico

By AFP
February 12, 2022

MEXICO CITY: A journalist was shot dead on Thursday in Mexico, an official said, the fifth such killing this year in a country notoriously dangerous for reporters. Heber Lopez Vazquez, who ran a news website called Noticias Web in the southern state of Oaxaca, was shot in his car, state prosecutor Arturo Calvo told the TV channel Milenio.

