US brothers die in bear-shooting accident

LOS ANGELES: A US man who accidentally shot his brother while trying to kill a bear turned his gun on himself, police said. The man, who has not been named, dialed 911 as soon as the accident happened on family property in Oregon, in the west of the country.

"The caller reported that he had accidentally shot his brother while loading a gun because there was a bear on their property," Josephine County Sheriff’s office said in a news release on Wednesday.