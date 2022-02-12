Pandemic’s ‘acute phase’ could end by midyear: WHO

CAPE TOWN: The head of the World Health Organisation said on Friday the acute phase of the pandemic could end this year, if around 70 percent of the world gets vaccinated.
"Our expectation is that the acute phase of this pandemic will end this year, of course with one condition, the 70 percent vaccination (target is achieved) by mid this year around June, July," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told reporters in South Africa.
"If that is to be done, the acute phase can really end, and that is what we are expecting. It’s in our hands. It’s not a matter of chance. It’s a matter of choice." He was speaking during a visit to Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines, which has produced the first mRNA Covid vaccine made in Africa using Moderna’s sequence.
