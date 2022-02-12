Women’s resilience acknowledged

LAHORE:The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on the eve of National Women’s Day today (Saturday), said it is proud to have been part of the women’s movement and to have stood shoulder to shoulder with the thousands of women in their struggle against violence and abuse at work, in the home and in public spaces.
In a press release issued on Friday, HRCP said it is a testament to their resilience and spirit that the women’s movement in Pakistan now cuts across ethnicity, faith, age, gender identity, disability, and class. “It is through the tireless advocacy of women and their allies that women are now better protected against violence, harassment and abuse”.
