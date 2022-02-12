LAHORE:The Punjab government Friday issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers.
According to the notification, Syed Nazakat Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Chiniot, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Mianwali vice Mian Usman Ali, already transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary Labour & Human Resource Department. Ameer Hassan, Additional Cane Commissioner Punjab, has also been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Sargodha). Azfar Zia, under transfer as CEO Waste Management Company Multan, has been posted as Secretary Local Government Board Lahore.
