Revenue offices’ shifting discussed

LAHORE:Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar presided over a meeting in board of revenue and reviewed the shifting of Patwar Khanas to government buildings in Lahore.

Member Judicial Mansoor Qadir, Secretary Revenue Ashfaq Ahmed, Director Land Record Authority Nadeem Abbas Bhangu and Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Lahore Tauqeer Elias Cheema attended the meeting. The meeting was informed that out of 163 revenue offices in the provincial capital, 64 had been shifted to government buildings while 89 were under construction in Lahore. It was also informed in the meeting that work on the construction of 12 Patwar Khanas in City, 15 in Cantt, 30 in Shalimar, 22 in Model Town and 10 in Raiwind were in full swing. SMBR directed that all the Patwar Khanas of City should be shifted to the government buildings within next three weeks so that better revenue services could be made available to the people.