Hepatitis Control Programme reviewed

LAHORE:Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikander Baloch chaired an important meeting in his office where he reviewed the performance of Technical Wing and Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme in detail. During the meeting, hiring on vacant seats and other managerial issues were discussed.

Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary gave one last chance to PD Hepatitis to improve their performance. Special secretary Saleha Saeed, Dr Tanveer, Sundas Irshaad, Sayyada Ramala, Dr Khalid, Dr Gohar and other officials were present at meeting. Secretary P&SHD said, "Technical Working Groups should alert before any health emergency. Timely alert will help in controlling the spread and handling the situation in a better way. Accurate statistics are very important in devising strategy in health department. Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department is going to introduce digitalisation in all relevant departments. On-job training should be made sure in medical education. We are also reviewing all the regulations of the department and we are also working on amendments and betterment in these regulations." While talking about the facilities in government hospitals, he said, "Surveillance of better facilities in government hospitals is also being improved. Vacancies of doctors and nurses in Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme should be filled through ad hoc recruitments immediately. To eradicate hepatitis from Punjab, data is being uploaded on the dashboard of HISDU, he said adding he was monitoring the statistics of all vertical programmes.

MoU SIGNed: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Farmers Development Organisation (FDO) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for promotion of community-based livestock extension workers (LEWs) and empowerment of rural women. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Institute of Continuing Education & Extension (ICE&E) Director Dr Qurban Hussain, FDO Programme Head Asif Shahzad and Project Manager Dr Muhammad Farooq signed the MoU at a ceremony, held at the UVAS City Campus, here on Friday.