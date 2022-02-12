Smart City Pilot Project discussed

LAHORE:A consultative meeting between Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and a mobile phone company to launch Smart City Pilot Project at MM Alam Road and Liberty Market in the first phase was held in PSCA headquarters.

Punjab Safe Cities Authority Chief Operating Officer DIG Kamran Khan chaired the meeting and briefed the participants about the smart city project. It was briefed in the meeting that the Smart City Pilot Project would automate smart street lights, smart waste management bins and smart environment protection sensors would be installed. The phone company team told the meeting that a smart parking system would be installed in the liberty parking areas according to world standards. Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan said that the Lahore Smart City project would be the first of its kind in Pakistan and the success of this pilot project would pave the way for more smart city projects in country. The cellular team came from Qatar and all other related stakeholders of the project, like Commissioner Lahore Office, Urban Unit, Lahore Waste Management Company, Ruda, Lahore Parking Company, and representatives of Environment Department attended the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention that the PSCA and cellular enterprise signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Dubai Expo 2020 earlier in November last year following which the team came here to finalise the details of the smart city pilot project.

ACCIDENTS: Eight people died, whereas 946 were injured in 928 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 554 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 392 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.

INJURED: Around three persons were injured in a road accident near Thokar Niaz Beg on Friday. Reportedly, a speeding car lost control and hit a bike and a passerby. As a result, three persons, including two bikers and a passerby were injured. They were shifted to hospital. The two injured were identified as Ashraf, 32, and Qaisar, 26.

uplift schemes: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of Public Buildings and Communication & Works Sectors at an estimated cost of Rs1.921 billion.

These schemes were approved in the PDWP meeting presided over by Planning & Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Renovation and Reconstruction of Punjab Civil Secretariat, Lawrence Road, Campus, Lahore at the cost of Rs671.877 million and construction of a new Administration Block on the premises of Lahore High Court, Lahore at the cost of Rs1.249 billion. Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.