Call to solve problems faced by medical equipment importers

LAHORE:The government should address the problems faced by the importing sectors to encourage private sector which will improve the business situation while necessary steps should be taken to solve the problem faced by the medical equipment importers.

These views were expressed by the discussants in Jang Economic Session on “Issues of importing medical equipment and government policies”. The panelists were Khalid Ch, Dr Mehmood Mumtaz, Muhammad Naeem Ghurki, Masroor Ahmed Khan and Murtaza Ali Khan while moderated by Sikindar Lodhi.

Khalid Ch said that private hospitals in country use refurbished medical equipment due to inability to afford new and expensive equipment. However, the suppliers try their best to provide the equipment at the lowest possible rates.

He said at the start of COVID pandemic the government allowed free import of medical equipment used in treatment in Pakistan but the facility was terminated on 31st December, 2021. He mentioned that there was no ban on use of used and refurbished medical devices globally. The import policy prohibits the importation of many devices in Pakistan or restricted with number of certificates and registration which was encouraging illegal imports. He believed that unnecessary licences only increase corruption. The Medical Device Importers Association has written to DRAP and the Health Ministry several times in this regard but has not received an encouraging response, he mentioned.

Dr Mehmood Mumtaz demanded the government make laws to alleviate the problems of every sector and people. The importers of medical equipment are facing difficulties in importing it which need to be addressed. Some relaxation was given in import of masks and other protective equipment during COVID while no relief was given on other items. He called for urgent policy reforms for imported medical products, including facilitating the documentation process. Apart from registration and licencing in the Drug Regulatory Authority, it is also very important to set up a separate department to deal with the problems related to imported goods, he added. Masroor Ahmed Khan said a mafia was hindering the import of refurbished medical equipment for the private health sector while the importance of these imported equipment was accepted at all forums. Further, the problems of the sector were growing due to lack of clear import policies for the sector. Legal action should be taken against the institutions which have some legitimate grievances; however, it is also important that the institutions performing their duties in a formal manner should not be included in the list rather facilitated, he suggested.

Murtaza Ali Khan said the government spent only 1.2 percent in the private health sector in 2020-21, which is historically high but still not encouraging. He said the private health sector providing health services to 70 percent of the population should be supported to get rid of lengthy registration process. He observed that the developing country like Pakistan cannot buy new and expensive machinery so there was need to ease the import policy by reducing restrictions on used medical machinery.

Muhammad Naeem Ghurki said Trust-run health institutions were playing vital role in public service but their cost increased much due to increase in NPO certificate charges and 17 percent increase in sales tax and tax on utility bills. This has made difficult for them to purchase new medical equipment.

He observed that the channelising the scrutiny system would benefit both importers and the healthcare sector. An advisory committee should be formed in which all the stakeholders should be included so that the problems can be solved better, he added.