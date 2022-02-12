Punjab’s all land record centres given universal access

LAHORE:Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) has provided universal access of computerised records to all land record centres in Punjab. According to PLRA spokesperson, new reforms in land records service delivery have been introduced for the convenience of public. All land record centres have been authorised to issue fard and enter mutation of any area across Punjab. Thanks to universal access, landowners living far away from their area will not be required to visit the centre of the tehsil concerned. Now it has been made possible to obtain land record services of any tehsil from any other tehsil of province.

MoU signed: University of Home Economics (UHE), Lahore, has signed an MoU with Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) under which both parties will have joint ventures focusing on tourism promotion through various activities involving active participation of youth.

According to details, TDCP will also support UHE in promoting and facilitating its BS and Associate Degree Program in Hospitality Management & Tourism. The MoU was signed by General Manager TDCP, Asim Raza and Deputy Director (External Linkages) Ms. Jawaria.

UHE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen ensured her full support for tourism promotion and encouraged the UHE team to put all efforts in materialising the MoU. UHE Registrar Col (r) Shujaat Muneef and Deputy GM, Rana Tahir also attended the ceremony.