24 deaths, 1,655 new corona cases reported

LAHORE:Around 24 people lost their lives to coronavirus on Friday, while 1,655 new cases were reported in Punjab. According to the data, shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province had reached 493,524, while the total number of deaths was recorded 13,319 so far. The P&SHD confirmed the maximum number was reported in Lahore, with 487 cases. The Punjab Health Department conducted 9,786,808 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 466,581 patients recovered altogether in the province.